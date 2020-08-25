1 dead after triple shooting in Hyattsville, Md.

Police say all three shooting victims were men.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A person is dead after a triple shooting in Hyattsville Monday night, Prince George's County Police said.

The shooting happened on the 7900 block of 14th Avenue around 10:35 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the three shooting victims dead, officials said. Another victim was taken to a local hospital and the third victim walked into a hospital on his own.

All three victims were men, police said.

The condition of the remaining two victims is unknown at this time.

Police have no suspect information or any details on the events leading up to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In a separate incident, there was a shooting on the 3300 block of Wheeler Road in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for a suspect who was seen driving a green Jaguar with unknown tags.

Moments later, another shooting happened on Brandywine Street and Barnaby Street Southeast. Police said they are looking for a suspect that was seen wearing a Helly Hansen jacket.

Details on the condition of the shooting victims remain unknown.

D.C. police are actively investigating both incidents.