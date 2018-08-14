COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Heavy storms rolling through the DMV made two homes in College Park uninhabitable after trees smashed into them on Monday evening.
In the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park, large trees were seen uprooted onto a home.
At 5011 Hollywood Road in College Park, a large tree sits on a second-story roof, nearly causing a sunroom to collapse.
The incidents happened just after 5 p.m.
According to Mark Brady with the Prince George’s County Fire Department, displaced residents from those homes are being assisted by the department. No injuries were reported.
Other photos posted to social media show trees on the sidewalk, completely uprooted from the ground.
The storms brought heavy rain and gusty winds. In Fredericksburg, Va., severe weather brought half-dollar sized hail and damaging winds.