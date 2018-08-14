COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Heavy storms rolling through the DMV made two homes in College Park uninhabitable after trees smashed into them on Monday evening.

In the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park, large trees were seen uprooted onto a home.

storm5_1534206304188.jpg
Damage at a home in the in the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park.

At 5011 Hollywood Road in College Park, a large tree sits on a second-story roof, nearly causing a sunroom to collapse.

storm2_1534206296986.jpg
Damage at a home at 5011 Hollywood Road in College Park.

The incidents happened just after 5 p.m.

According to Mark Brady with the Prince George’s County Fire Department, displaced residents from those homes are being assisted by the department. No injuries were reported.

PHOTOS: Damage in College Park after severe storms
01 / 10
Storm damage photos courtesy of Prince George's Co. Fire Department.
02 / 10
Storm damage photos courtesy of Prince George's Co. Fire Department.
03 / 10
Storm damage photos courtesy of Prince George's Co. Fire Department.
04 / 10
Storm damage photos courtesy of Prince George's Co. Fire Department.
05 / 10
Damage at a home in the in the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park.
06 / 10
Damage at a home in the in the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park.
07 / 10
Damage at a home in the in the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park.
08 / 10
Damage at a home in the in the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park.
09 / 10
Damage at a home at 5011 Hollywood Road in College Park.
10 / 10
Damage at a home at 5011 Hollywood Road in College Park.

Other photos posted to social media show trees on the sidewalk, completely uprooted from the ground.

The storms brought heavy rain and gusty winds. In Fredericksburg, Va., severe weather brought half-dollar sized hail and damaging winds.

© 2018 WUSA