COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Heavy storms rolling through the DMV made two homes in College Park uninhabitable after trees smashed into them on Monday evening.

In the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park, large trees were seen uprooted onto a home.

Damage at a home in the in the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park.

At 5011 Hollywood Road in College Park, a large tree sits on a second-story roof, nearly causing a sunroom to collapse.

Damage at a home at 5011 Hollywood Road in College Park.

The incidents happened just after 5 p.m.

Images from around the College Park area courtesy of PGFD pic.twitter.com/CqUEr7PjPw — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 13, 2018

According to Mark Brady with the Prince George’s County Fire Department, displaced residents from those homes are being assisted by the department. No injuries were reported.

PHOTOS: Damage in College Park after severe storms

Other photos posted to social media show trees on the sidewalk, completely uprooted from the ground.

Came home 15 minutes after a storm tore through College Park and found this on a sidewalk I walk on as a part of my daily commute. If I hadn't left the office late, I may have met this tree up close and personal!@ABC7News @PGFDPIO @ABC7HeatherGraf @washingtonpost @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GH2sBUSmIa — Frost (@adaman8000) August 13, 2018

The storms brought heavy rain and gusty winds. In Fredericksburg, Va., severe weather brought half-dollar sized hail and damaging winds.

RAW VIDEO: Damaging winds, half-dollar sized hail hits Fredericksburg, VA during severe storms this evening! Video is from Storm Spotter Scott Gast.

We'll have a look at damage left behind on @wusa9 news at 11. #WUSA9Weather @tenacioustopper @hbwx pic.twitter.com/3DTa3AnfD8 — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) August 13, 2018

