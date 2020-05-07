x
17 people injured, 6 rescued from Maryland home after tree falls on garage during strong storms

In all, 17 people have been injured when at a birthday party around 5:20 p.m., according to officials.
Credit: WUSA9
Tree collapse injuries 17 people in Pasadena, Maryland, after Sunday storms roll through the region.

PASADENA, Md. — Six people in Pasadena, Maryland were trapped in a home garage after a tree fell on it during a birthday party while storms passed through the area Sunday afternoon. 

The search for survivors happened in the 8300 block of Dunn Road around 5:20 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County officials. 

In all, 17 people have been injured at the birthday party, and one person was critically injured, said police at the scene.

No further information is known at this time. 

Storms up to 60 miles per hour did impact the greater DMV region, bringing thunder, lightning and rain.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story.

