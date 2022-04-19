x
Maryland

Man dies after tree falls on Annapolis home

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

A man is dead after a tree smashed into a home in Annapolis Monday night.

Firefighters with Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Holly Drive around 10 p.m. for a report of a tree on a house with several people trapped, according to fire department public information officer Lt. Michael Mayo.

Initially rescue crews received a report that four people were trapped in the home, including a juvenile, Lt. Mayo said. Authorities reported one person was able to get out of the home on their own just after 11 p.m. The juvenile sustained minor injuries, according to firefighters.

Firefighters later reported one adult, identified only as a man, had died. The other adult, a woman, was taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma with injuries thought to be life-threatening, Mayo said.

Authorities reported they received several calls from neighbors in the area as well as inside the home when the tree fell.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the members of the family who escaped the home. 

It's not clear yet what caused the tree to fall. 

