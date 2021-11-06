Transgender woman found dead inside her Suitland apartment after apparent shooting, police say

At this time, no evidence shows that Ashton was killed due to her gender identity, police say.

SUITLAND, Md. — A 20-year-old woman, who identified as transgender, was shot and killed in Suitland Saturday evening, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2300 block of Brooks Drive, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Tavahn Ashton, who also went by Taya, suffering from a gunshot wound inside her apartment.

Police said Ashton was pronounced dead at the scene.

PGPD detectives are currently trying to determine what lead up to this shooting. They are searching for a suspect or suspects linked to this incident.

At this time, the motive of the shooting remains unknown. But, police do believe that this incident was targeted. No evidence shows that Ashton was killed due to her gender identity, police said.

Detectives said they are still working to "explore all possibilities."