Train derailment causes portion of Route 1 in Maryland to close

Transportation officials say Route 1 between Hamilton Street and Charles Armentrout Drive is closed until further notice.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A portion of Route 1 in Hyattsville, Maryland is closed to drivers until further notice after a freight train was found off its tracks Saturday morning.

Officials say due to the train derailment, Route 1 between Hamilton Street and Charles Armentrout Drive is closed. A detour is available using Charles Armentrout Drive to access Route 1/Baltimore Avenue. Drivers are asked to expect delays until further notice. Residents impacted by the closure can get into the neighborhood using 42nd Place.

Currently, officials say no traffic is able to pass the train crossing on Route 1 until the tracks and roadway are repaired. CSX, the railway company involved, is on-site fixing the train cars and repairing the tracks.

There were a total of 16 rail cars and one locomotive that derailed Saturday morning. As a result of the derailment, plastic pellets were spilled from train cars. CSX environmental remediation crews are working to remove the pellets. City staff are also working in coordination with state and county officials to ensure the proper steps are being taken to address environmental concerns.

