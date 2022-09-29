Train collides into unoccupied vehicle on railroad in Rockville

At the time of the incident, the vehicle was unoccupied, according to officials.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A train struck a work vehicle in Rockville, Maryland Thursday evening, causing roads to close to traffic.

The collision happened around 7:25 p.m. at Randolph Road and Nebel Street crossing area between a truck and a CSX train.

"At approximately 7:25 pm this evening, a CSX train struck what is initially reported to be an unoccupied vehicle on the railroad tracks at the Randolph Road crossing in Rockville, MD," a spokesperson for CSX said.

No one was reportedly injured as a result of the crash.

Though no injuries were reported, traffic advisories were issued for Montgomery County. Randolph Road was closed at the railroad crossing between Rockville Pike and Parklawn Drive, according to Montgomery County authorities. In addition, CSX railroad train traffic was stopped in both directions in the area between Silver Spring and Gaithersburg.

CSX personnel say they are cooperating with the Montgomery County Police, who are investigating this incident.