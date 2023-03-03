Traffic stop leads police to find more than 2,000 fentanyl pills in Montgomery Co.

What started as a simple traffic stop led to a drug bust after police say the driver had 250 fentanyl pills in the car.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a traffic stop led detectives to find thousands of fentanyl pills in Montgomery County earlier this week.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers pulled over a silver Mercedes sedan in the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue on Monday, Feb. 27 around 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the Mercedes has been identified as 20-year-old Markus Carter, of Silver Spring, Maryland. Two other people were also in the car, they have only been identified as a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old male.

Originally, officers say Carter was driving in violation of his learner's permit. However, during the investigation, officers searched the car and claimed to have found 250 suspected fentanyl pills among other things.

Officers say they then searched Carter and found more fentanyl pills, more than $1,100 in cash and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Later Monday night, 4th District officers and Special Investigations Detectives searched Carter's home, where they reportedly found 1,800 more fentanyl pills.

Carter faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. The other two people who were in the car have been released without charges.

"Last year, we lost over 80 members of our community to fatal drug overdoses. This year, we have already lost over 20," MCPD Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement following the arrest. “Here, we have one arrest with over 2000 pills seized."

Carter is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.