WASHINGTON — Traffic along Interstate 495 at Interstate 270 is backed up after a tractor-trailer crash has blocked two lanes on Monday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer smashed into a jersey wall on I-495 Beltway between Old Georgetown Road and Bradly Boulevard, officials said. One person was injured.

Several other vehicles were also at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hazmat crews are at the scene assisting with the clean up of diesel spill on the roadway, officials said.

Traffic delays, including rubbernecking, has caused traffic to back up for miles.

