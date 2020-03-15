BETHESDA, Md. — Maryland State Police are currently investigating a tractor-trailer crash that happened along interstate 495 at 270 early Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 3:10 a.m. state troopers were called to the scene of the crash. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a tractor-trailer had struck a jersey wall.

Authorities said the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer separated and fell over the wall, leaving debris over the road. The driver, authorities said, is OK and did not require medical attention.

All lanes on the I-495 at I-270 northbound were closed as authorities worked to clean up the interstate and to determine the official cause of the crash.

Back in January, a multi-vehicle crash involving four cars, including a tractor-trailer, blocked lanes on Southbound I-270.

The crash blocked two right lanes and the shoulder, causing major delays.

Traffic was backed up for at least four miles along I-270 as delays began before MD 27.

