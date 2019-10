CHEVY CHASE, Md. — A jackknifed tractor trailer caused several lane closures on I-495 eastbound on Thursday afternoon

All but one lane and the shoulder is open for traffic prior to exit 34 Rockville Pike.

Another tractor trailer was involved in the crash according to Maryland State Police. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route to avoid delays.