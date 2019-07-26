MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A tractor trailer driver is injured after hitting a police cruiser who was on a traffic stop on I-270 in Montgomery County, Maryland early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. Officials said the tractor trailer overturned after hitting the police car. The truck was carrying Kit Kats and Hershey bars.

The driver is expected to be OK. The officer was not injured in the crash.

RELATED: Amtrak launches nonstop service to New York from DC

Part of I-270 was closed while crews removed the tractor trailer, but it has since reopened. The exit for the ramp to Route 118 will remain closed.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.