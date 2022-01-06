Deputies: Tractor rolls over person in Frederick

There is no word on that person's condition at this time.

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — Officials are investigating after a tractor rolled over a person in Frederick County Wednesday evening.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5300 block of Sidney Road in Mount Airy around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies did not release much information about the incident but did confirm a tractor rolled over a person. There is no word on that person's condition at this time.

The victim has not been identified and there is no information on what may have led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

