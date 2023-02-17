Townhome in Montgomery Village goes up in flames

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A fire that broke out at a townhome in Montgomery Village, Maryland Thursday evening is said to have left at least one person displaced.

Members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service received a call regarding the fire in the 19000 block of Club Lake Road, off Watkins Mill Road, around 9:10 p.m.

Officials say the two-story fire is said to have started in a bedroom.

Firefighters responded to the home after seeing heavy smoke showing and the flames spreading horizontally to other buildings.

All occupants of the middle of the row townhome were able to make it out safely before flames spread to the attic and roof of the building.

Officials claim no injuries related to the fire have been reported at this time. They believe it is likely at least one occupant of the home was displaced as a result of the fire.

As of 10 p.m., the bulk of the fire at the home was knocked down. Officials say there is little to no extension to neighboring townhomes at this point.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.