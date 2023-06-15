Prince George's Co. council considers pause on townhome construction

Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay introduced the legislation over infrastructure concerns.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County council asked for community feedback on a bill that would pause townhome construction for at least two years. Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay introduced the legislation over infrastructure concerns.

She says townhomes are popping up all over the county without addressing concerns about road development, overcrowded school and public safety. The bill would not affect townhomes already being built and encourages construction near transit centers.

However, it would stop townhomes being built everywhere else for at least two years. Blegay says the pause would allow leaders time to figure out how to fix long-standing problems within the county.

"We have an infrastructure issue and we have a limited budget. With a $5 billion budget, about 80% going to public safety and schools, we really do not have a lot of money to build infrastructure. One of the things we need to focus on is controlling our development," Blegay said.

The Prince George's County Association of Realtors is against the proposed legislation. They say there is a housing shortage in Prince George's County and the potential pause could make the situation worse.