Maryland

Tour bus driver wounded in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say

Maryland State Police investigators believe the driver was shot by a passing motorist.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

HANOVER, Md. — A tour bus driver in Anne Arundel County was shot and wounded early Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police are investigating and said in a press release that the driver, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There were 10 passengers on the bus at the time. None of them were injured in the shooting, police said.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. while the bus was traveling on MD-295 in the area of Interstate 195. According to MSP's preliminary investigation, police believe the driver was shot by a passing motorist. The driver pulled off of the roadway and into the departure lanes of BWI Airport.

MSP troopers secured the scene and crime scene technicians responded to investigate. 

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened and who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-761-5130.

No arrests have been made in this case.

