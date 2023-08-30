Man arrested for shooting 2 Topgolf employees in Montgomery County

Cyprian Nwaigwe has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he shot a security guard and employee at a Topgolf in Germantown on Tuesday.

According to detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police, 28-year-old Cyprian Nwaigwe has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of firearm use during a violent crime.

Investigators say the shooting happened at 12:06 a.m. at the Topgolf on Century Boulevard, off of Germantown Road.

A 23-year-old security guard told Nwaigwe he would need to leave when the business was closing at midnight. Nwaigwe and the security guard got into a physical fight that continued to the front door area, where police say Nwaigwe took out a handgun and shot the security guard and an 18-year-old employee.

Nwaigwe left following the shooting and the two victims were taken to an area hospital for help with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive.

Nwaigwe was later identified as a suspect and arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday in Ocean City, Maryland. He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing Thursday.