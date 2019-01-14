SILVER SPRING, Md. — Trying to find ways to enjoy the snow? Grab your sled and hit the hills -- because we've got a list of the best places for you to go sledding in Montgomery County.

The below listed locations have been approved:

• Avenel Local Park

• Ayrlawn Local Park

• Damascus Recreational Park (hillside near tennis court parking lot on Kings Valley Road)

• Hillmead Neighborhood Park

• Long Branch-Wayne Local Park (off of University Blvd.)

• Norwood Local Park

• Pilgrim Hills Local Park

• Sligo Creek Golf Course

• South Germantown Recreational Park (hill behind Field F and hillside between Mooseum and TennisPlex)

• Stratton Local Park

• Tilden Woods Local Park

• Woodacres Local Park

"We want to make sure that our parks are available for recreation no matter what the weather is like," said Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, the governing body for county parks. "If we're going to get hit with a big snowstorm, at least the kids should be able to take advantage of the opportunity for some great sledding. Please be aware that snow can hide hazardous conditions such as rocks, fence posts, etc. The above listed parks have been selected because they are generally free of latent hazards, but there is no guarantee that there is nothing beneath the snow that can cause hazards, so please be careful."