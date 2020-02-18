SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 2-year-old is suffering serious injuries after being struck by a car in Silver Spring, Md. on Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Police said.

The toddler was struck around 9:30 a.m. by a vehicle on the 100 block of Ritchie Avenue, police said.

The child was taken to an area hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition following the incident, police said. The gender of the child is not yet known.

The events leading up to the toddler getting struck has not yet been released by police. It's also unclear if the incident was a hit-and-run, or if the driver stayed at the scene.

This incident marks the fifth pedestrian crash along Montgomery County roads in just two weeks.

Another pedestrian was struck hours earlier around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Montgomery Village Avenue and Clubhouse Road in Gaithersburg, Md., according to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and EMS. The person was also taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim's identity or the cause of the accident.

The most recent crashes happened just 24 hours from each other on Feb. 11. The first crash was reported on Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in Silver Spring around 6 a.m.

Another accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Veirs Mill Road and Newport Mill Road in Silver Spring.

And a pedestrian collision happened around 11 a.m. on Nebel Street and Marinelli Road in Rockville.

All pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Across Montgomery County, there have been 53 pedestrian-involved collisions during the month of January, according to Vision Zero data analyst Wade Holland.

