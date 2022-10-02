2-year-old found with gunshot wound in Southeast DC crash, police say

Police say the driver of the vehicle was trying to take the child to a hospital when the accident occurred.

WASHINGTON — A toddler was discovered with a gunshot wound after DC police officers were responding to a crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

The crash took place at 25th Street and Q Street in Southeast D.C. around 12:24 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a driver in one of the vehicles along with a 2-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Police say the driver of the vehicle was trying to take the child to a hospital when the accident occurred. The shooting originally took place in Prince George's County, according to authorities.

Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) later said the child suffered from what they believe to be graze wounds.

Detectives with the PGPD are working with MPD to determine exactly where and when the shooting took place.

The child remains at a local hospital in D.C. Officials said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

