Toddler falls nearly 40 feet from apartment building in Montgomery County, officials say

The fall happened in the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue, and the child is reportedly a 1-year-old.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A toddler suffered injuries and trauma after falling nearly forty feet from an apartment building in Montgomery County, according to Pete Piringer.

The fall happened in the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue, and the toddler is reportedly a 1-year-old.

The 1-year-old has been taken to a hospital in the area, according to Piringer.

No further information has been released by officials, including how the toddler fell out of the building, and what injuries were sustained.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as more information comes into our station and newsroom.