Revenge Dance | Ravens players dance on Titans logo after interception, win versus rival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Other than getting the win, Ravens players on Sunday sought revenge on their budding rivalry with the Titans.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and teammates danced on the Tennessee Titans' logo at the 50-yard line after Peters intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Ravens won 20-13.

The Ravens and the Titans have had bad blood all season -- and let's be honest -- ever since Tennessee knocked Baltimore from the playoffs last season.

Both the teams' coaches -- John Harbough and Mike Vrabel -- got into it in their last regular-season game, after Tennessee went on the Ravens logo before the game, to intimidate and frustrate them pre-game.

Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.

Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 Sunday in their AFC wild-card game.

Baltimore also shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and held Tennessee to its fewest points all season.

The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left. After the turnover, the Ravens came onto the field and started waving good-bye to the Titans — drawing a taunting penalty they didn't mind at all.

“We finished finally," Jackson said. "We finally finished.”