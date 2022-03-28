Time is ticking for $10M Powerball jackpot winner in Maryland

One lucky winner of an unclaimed Powerball prize in Maryland has until 3:55 p.m. today to bring the ticket forward.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — If you purchased a Powerball ticket on Sept. 27, 2021, at Rockville Exxon in Rockville, Maryland, you might want to dig into your pockets, between your couch cushions and clean out your car to see if you are the winner of a life-changing $10 million jackpot.

But - you better do it now, because if this winning ticket isn't turned in by 3:55 p.m. today - March 28 - you'll go from jackpot to jack squat.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the ticket was sold on Sept. 27, 2021, at Rockville Exxon, 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville.

The winning Powerball Double Play ticket matched all of the numbers in the Sept. 27 Double Play drawing: 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66; the Powerball was 1.

The winner paid the extra $1 for the Double Play option. It marked the first top-prize-winning ticket sold for Double Play, which was added to the Powerball lineup on Aug. 23, 2021.

That ticket will expire at 3 p.m. today if it's not turned in, lottery officials said.

The Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only. If you have a winning ticket, click here to schedule an appointment.

For its role in the historic sale, the retailer earned a $10,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.