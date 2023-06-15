Police release photos of three suspects wanted for armed robbery in Silver Spring

Detectives say the victims were walking along Mayor Lane when they were approached by three unknown men and robbed.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three men allegedly involved in an armed robbery Sunday in Silver Spring.

At 5 a.m., detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police claim the victims were walking along Mayor Lane when they were approached by three unknown men.

One of the men pulled out a gun and struck one of the victims in the head with it, according to an investigation.

Police say this is when the suspects demanded property from the victims, who complied.

After taking the victims' things, all three suspects took off running towards the 900 block of Thayer Avenue.

Detectives believe all three suspects are 20 to 30-year-old men who were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. One man is said to have shoulder-length hair and the other two suspects had short hair.