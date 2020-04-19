GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Three people are receiving treatment at a local hospital after a physical altercation lead to a stabbing on Sunday morning.

Gaithersburg Police said they were called to the unit block of McCausland Place just before 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene, they located a 21-year-old woman with a laceration to her right arm, a 22-year-old man with a laceration to his hand and a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

All victims were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals that less than 10 people were gathered in an apartment for a party before a verbal argument occurred. At a certain point, the argument escalated and turned physical.

When separated, party-goers noticed those involved in the altercation suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, 22-year-old Peter Felipe Garcia of Silver Spring was arrested and charged. He will be taken into custody after medical treatment.

Police said the party was not in violation of the gathering ban signed by Governor Hogan.

RELATED: Police: Memorial shut down to enforce ban on large gatherings

Gov. Hogan announced the ban of large gatherings along with several others on March 19th to slow the spread of coronavirus in Maryland.

At the time of the ban, Maryland had 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new actions listed were enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues will close at 5 p.m., gatherings of more than 10 people should be canceled or rescheduled and access to the terminal at BWI Airport is strictly limited.

Maryland currently has 12,308 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Man dies from stabbing at Pentagon metro station

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.