FORT DETRICK, Md. -- In the fight against fatigue, it’s the drug of choice for millions of Americans.

But how to make the most of its energy boosting properties?

Dr. Jaques Reifman has spent decades looking for that answer for the US Army in Fort Detrick.

"The number one army priority is soldier readiness," said Reifman.

He’s researched hundreds of studies involving thousands of people. Reifman said he focused on caffeine because it’s easily accessible and safe for service men and women.

“Caffeine is the tool that they actually use, when they are deployed, they are sleep deprived and they still need to be awake and alert.”

Reifman’s research can be applied during military missions or civilian life.

He’s developed an app that tests for alertness, then uses a mathematical model to recommend the ideal dose and time of day to optimize caffeine.

His app can improve alertness for up to 40 percent over several hours at a time, without drinking more coffee.

"Or, you can maintain the alertness you currently have while drinking less caffeine," said Reifman.

There isn’t a one size fits way to get the perfect caffeine hit.

Reifman said a lot depends on how rested a person is, their natural energy levels, and what time of day one needs to be most alert. Shift workers, for example, will have different caffeine needs from those working day jobs.

The 2B Alert app will use the full algorithm to make recommendations to each individual user.

The app will be available in the coming months.

