3 people arrested in Maryland in connection to an organized theft ring

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection to what they call an organized theft ring.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Quassan Parker, 26-year-old Tyquan McKenzie, and 18-year-old Donyae Parker, all from District Heights, Maryland.

On Wednesday, officers noticed an SUV that was flagged in connection to multiple thefts. When officers pulled the SUV over, Quassan was behind the wheel. He was immediately taken into custody.

A short while later, the others were arrested as well. Records show the three lived together in an apartment off of Brooks Drive.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the home where they reportedly found thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

During the investigation, officers learned of a second home linked to the suspects. Once they obtained a search warrant for that residence, officers say they found even more stolen items.

The thieves were selling the stolen merchandise online or from referrals, according to police.

Officers recovered over $10,000 worth of merchandise from both homes. The thieves are being charged in connection to 10 thefts that occurred between September 13 and October 1.

Investigators say this is an ongoing case and additional charges could be added.

In the meantime, law enforcement has suggested tips to retailers to prevent thefts:

Install cameras and place mirrors in your stores

Alternate hangars on clothing racks to prevent large bundles from being grabbed at once

Place frequently stolen items in areas that can be seen by staff

Use inventory control devices and locks where appropriate

Keep popular stolen shoes sizes in the back for retrieval

Consider using special labeling on frequently stolen items for identification on social media, marketing sites and in other retails stores

Stock less of frequently stolen items to reduce loss

Identify habitual theft suspects and provide criminal trespass warnings