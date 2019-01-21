FREDERICK, Md. — You may have heard the heroic CIA officer who smuggled Americans out of Iran during the 1979 Hostage Crisis has died.

Tony Mendez’s exploits were the basis of the Academy Award’s Best Picture Argo in 2012.

But what you may not know is that Mr. Mendez led a completely different life in the rolling hills of Western Maryland after retirement from the CIA.

RELATED: PHOTOS: DC Premiere Of The Movie 'Argo'

Mendez was a renowned artist, married to a photographer, and father of famed sculptor Toby Mendez.

The family are fixtures in the region’s arts community.

Annual shows at the Mendez’s family studios near Knoxville, Md. draw large crowds of fellow artists and arts patrons.

Mendez was a prolific producer of landscapes that captured the beauty of the Potomac Valley, Antietam Creek and Catoctin mountains.

Mendez’s stature in the arts community was further cemented when the Maryland International Film Festival named its highest award after him.

“He was extremely good at artistry while he was in the CIA,” said Tom Riford, President of the festival. “He could create documents by hand.”

After retirement as a CIA operator, the themes of Mendez’s paintings included Burnside Bridge at Antietam, the Potomac River at Key Bridge and scenes from the C and O Canal.

“After the movie “Argo,” came out people realized what a great American hero he was,” Riford said.

Mendez died Saturday. He had been living with Parkinson’s Disease, according to the Associated Press.

Mendez will be buried near his childhood home in Nevada, an AP report said.