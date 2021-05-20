New Prince George's County police chief describes giving 'the talk' to his own children

Chief Malik Aziz says he told his own kids, "You didn't have to be doing anything wrong for the police to confront you," where he grew up in Texas.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — In his first week on the job, the new leader of Prince George’s County’s embattled police department wants to emphasize where he comes from, and how his own views of the police have evolved in the course of his lifetime.

Chief Malik Aziz grew up in North Dallas, Texas in a household of 10 people.

"Where I come from, you see the police you go the other way," Aziz said. "I've been put on the ground and proned out for no reason. You didn't have to be doing anything wrong for the police to confront you."

Aziz said as an adult he has been pulled over by fellow officers while visiting an unfamiliar community.

"I turned off the car, put my keys on the dash, put my hands on the wheel," he said. "It was something that I had been taught to do so you can survive an encounter. The reason I tell this story is when we have to give a talk to children, especially in a black family, most people do not understand the talk. But I had a talk. It was 'don't ride in the car with too many people, say yes sir, no sir.'"

Aziz said he hopes the next generation will have progressed enough to need less of a talk or, ideally, no talk at all.

The chief is a former president of the National Black Police Association, and after being included in a group meeting with former President Barack Obama, is regarded as one of the nation’s leading promoters of community-based policing. He said those seeds were planted in his mind decades ago by late Dallas police officer A.C. Christian, who patrolled Aziz’s childhood neighborhood as Dallas's first black motorcycle officer.

"He was cool," Aziz said. "He was a very handsome guy. Shiny motorcycle boots, everything intact with the sunglasses on. He was the epitome of a motorcycle officer. But he looked like me. It was a breakdown of barriers that had existed because you just didn't run across police officers who were that friendly. Even though we had programs with 'Officer Friendly', searching for officer friendly was a needle in a haystack. Officer Friendly may have been friendly in another neighborhood. But in my neighborhood, he wasn't. [Christian] was a leader and he affected people's lives, internally and externally."