Man shot to death near Maryland outlet mall

The Landing is an outlet mall at Woodyard Road and Mike Shapiro Drive in Clinton, Maryland.

CLINTON, Md. — A man was shot to death outside of an outlet mall in Clinton on Friday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting near The Landing, an outlet mall at Woodyard Road and Mike Shapiro Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives are at the scene working to establish possible suspects, the police department said.

Anyone who has information should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

No other details have been released.

