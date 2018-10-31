COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- University of Maryland football coach DJ Durkin met with his team Tuesday afternoon after the UMD Board of Regents announced that he would be able to return to the football program.

Durkin had been placed on leave this summer as the university system investigated the culture of the College Park football program following the death of 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair.

RELATED: UMD football coach, athletic director to keep jobs following investigation

Durkin did not answer questions from the media about the Board of Regents' announcement as he left the Terps' outdoor practice facility. Several UMD security guards actively blocked access to Durkin as he walked through a public parking lot from the practice facility to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.​​​​​​

Durkin's reinstatement has divided students, staff and alumni at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Alum Steve Lamb said he was happy Durkin was not let go from the program.

"I felt that they were almost making him a scapegoat," he said.

UMD Junior Treanna Cobb had a very different perspective. She felt the decision to keep Durkin is proof the university has the wrong priorities.

"It's evident that the school cares more about money than they do their students," she said.

© 2018 WUSA