Prince George’s approves new tenants protections after big rent hikes persist

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Some Prince George's County residents had a big win Tuesday afternoon as the county council decided to approve an additional measure to protect renters from extreme rent hikes in the community.

The move comes after the Prince George’s County Council passed a law in February to temporarily cap rent increases at 3 percent in the Maryland community.

However, some locals complained they were still seeing rent increases where they live.

Some residents living in the Lodge at Marlton, a senior citizens apartment complex in Upper Marlboro, testified during Tuesday’s council meeting that they’re seeing notifications alerting them of potential monthly rent increases of anywhere from $300 to $600 their next lease term.

"It’s devastating for someone to just wake up one day and you’re doing one thing and someone tells you that your rent has increased 400 dollars,” said resident Reverend Delores Prioleau.

The legislation’s co-sponsor, Krystal Oriadha, said the legislation will prohibit landlords from terminating leases to force pre-existing tenants into newer leases as a way of getting around the county’s rent stabilization law. She said the legislation will also force landlord to follow a specific process to go about claiming an exemption from the county's rent stabilization law.

According to tenants at the Lodge at Marlton, the company that runs their property, Habitat America, decided it was exempt from following county law, under federal affordable housing guidelines, unilaterally.

“It won’t be automatic exemption,” Oriadha said. “There will be a process. And until you’re granted exemption, you need to follow the law.”

Reverend Leslye Dwight, of the Community of Hope AME Church, has fought on the behalf of seniors on this issue with other representatives of Prince George’s County’s faith community. She said it needed legislation.

"Our seniors are seeking the help to ensure that they can age in place,” she said.