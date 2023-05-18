Police: Teen shot in Prince George's Co.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl had been shot. Her condition is unknown at this time.

RIVERDALE, Md. — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Riverdale Thursday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 6800 block of Riverdale Road just before 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl had been shot. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding suspect information at this time.

There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

