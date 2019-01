HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A teenager was shot inside of a Hyattsville home Wednesday morning, Prince George's County police said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the 6700 block of Dorman Street.

Police said a teenager was shot inside of the home. It is not clear at this time what triggered the incident.

The teen who was shot was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Authorities are interviewing a person who may have been involved in the case. .