A teen was critically injured in a shooting that happened on Cindy Lane in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A teen was critically injured in a shooting that happened on Cindy Lane in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The shootings happened around 4:30 p.m, according to PGPD.

The teen's sex, age or any other details about them have not been released by police. No suspect information has been released either.