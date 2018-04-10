WALDORF, Md. -- A teenager is dead after being shot in Waldorf Wednesday night, Charles County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors in the area say they are "shocked and had trouble sleeping."

The homicide happened in the 11200 block of Wildmeadows Street around 8 p.m. A resident described the neighborhood as beautiful and "is shocked that a teenager was killed in the area. The neighbor said he'd been living there since 2005 and "nothing like this has ever happened before."

Officials responded to the reports of shots fired and found the teenaged male dead with gunshot wounds. He was found dead in a neighbor's driveway. It is believed that this is an isolated incident.

The motive in this shooting hasn't been determined yet. The investigation is ongoing.

