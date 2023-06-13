Teen, man arrested for attempted carjacking in Prince George's County

The detective pulled out his service weapon and shot toward the gunman through his car windshield. No one was injured in the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A police detective shot at suspects after noticing two stolen cars in Temple Hills Monday night. Now, a man and a 16-year-old boy are facing multiple charges.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, a Carjacking Interdiction Unit detective was in the area of Oxon Run and Anvil Lane when he noticed a white Kia sedan which had been reported stolen and was wanted in connection with two previous carjackings. The stolen vehicle was being followed by a second Kia SUV, which had also been reported stolen.

The detective called for help and parked his car behind another parked car on Oxon Run Drive. While sitting in his department-issued unmarked car, the two Kias pulled along the driver's side. Police say someone then exited one of the Kias and pointed a handgun at the detective.

The detective pulled out his service weapon and shot toward the gunman through his car windshield. No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect ran back to the Kia and both stolen cars sped away. Officers chased after the stolen cars, which were eventually stopped in D.C. Multiple people got out of the vehicles and ran following the chase. However, 24-year-old Charles Edward Owens and a 16-year-old boy were arrested.

Ownes has been charged with attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault and related offenses. The 16-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult with attempted armed carjacking, first-degree assault and related offenses.

The detective who fired shots at the suspects has been identified as a 16-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department and assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science. He is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.