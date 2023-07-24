17-year-old boy killed in Lanham crash

The police department says they are now investigating what caused him to lose control of the car.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old has died after losing control of their car and crashing Friday morning in Lanham, Maryland.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Ardwick Ardmore Road, off of the Capital Beltway, around 8:10 a.m. after a report of a single-vehicle collision. Through an initial investigation, detectives were able to determine that Jason Peraza, of Lanham, was driving eastbound on the road he lost control of his car and struck a utility pole.

Peraza was pronounced dead at the location. There was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash. They suffered serious injuries.

The driver is Friday's fatal collision has been identified as 17-year-old Jason Peraza of Lanham. https://t.co/QyXuMWQ0xk pic.twitter.com/PHuhOzuzEe — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 24, 2023

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.