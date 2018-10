WALDORF, Md. -- A teenager is dead after being shot in Waldorf Wednesday night, Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The homicide happened in the 11200 block of Wildmeadows Street around 8 p.m.

Officials responded to shots fire and found a teenaged male dead with gunshot wounds. It is believed that this is an isolated incident.

The motive in this shooting hasn't been determined yet. The investigation is ongoing.

