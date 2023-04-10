'He threatened the family in front of the judge' | Teen causes 'disruption' moments after being found guilty of conspiring to murder a Germantown man

Malik Hney, 16, started yelling in the courtroom and needed to be subdued by police, moments after he was found guilty of conspiring to murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

GERMANTOWN, Md. — On Wednesday, the family of a 20-year-old murder victim shared details of a chaotic scene inside the courtroom, which took place just moments after the verdict was announced. One of the 16-year-old defendants, Malik Hney, started yelling at the victim's family and even seemingly confessed to the shooting after his verdict came down on Tuesday afternoon, said multiple family members.

This account of events was confirmed by the State Attorney for Montgomery County, John McCarthy, who spoke with the media about the chaotic scene on Wednesday afternoon.

"I don't think anything ever happened of the magnitude of this in the time I've been here," McCarthy said.

The 16-year-old was one of four teenagers arrested in connection to the killing of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline. The shooting happened on April 22, 2022, in front of a Germantown apartment complex on Gunners Branch Road.

Malik was on trial, along with his older brother Malachi, who is just 17 years old. The two were found guilty of Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder, although they were both acquitted on murder charges. The Hney brothers each face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Two other teenagers, who were 14 years old and 17 years old at the time of arrest, are also facing charges, connected to this murder. They are still awaiting trial.

McCarthy described the dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon when Malik created a 'disruption.'

"He was talking about the killing that had occurred," he said. "He was talking about what he intended to do to the family and he threatened the family in front of the judge in the courtroom. And ultimately he had to be restrained by 6 or 7 sheriffs.”

McCarthy said he had not yet watched the police camera video from courtroom officers or the courtroom audio. Family members said that Malik even admitted guilt while yelling at the family. One niece, who only shared the name Tyasia, described the scene.

"He initially turned around and looked us directly in the eyes," she said. "And he said 'I'm still smoking on that dead n**ga.' As in - referring to Taon. I thought that was really disrespectful."

McCarthy said the judge and jury were in the room during the chaos, and said the judge is allowed to factor in Malik's comments when levying a sentence. The maximum sentence is life in prison. Due to the disruption, the judge and attorneys were unable to schedule a sentencing hearing.

According to charging documents, the four teenagers connected to the shooting, were members of the "Ridge" street gang, based out of Germantown. The victim, Cline, was associated with the 'L3' gang, based out of Gaithersburg. The charging documents stated that there was "an ongoing feud between Gaithersburg gangs and Germantown gangs," at the time of the shooting. McCarthy said that the shooting all stemmed from a beef that started due to social media insults.

"This case began because Malik posted a rap song," he said. "And the victim in this case criticized the rap song. That becomes the motive for a murder. It’s shocking."

The charging documents go into chilling detail about messages sent to Taon on Instagram just two days before the murder. A message from an account, 'r4leak,' associated with Malik Hney, warned Taon to stay away from the Fox Chapel neighborhood, where the shooting happened.

"Yu held it down inna past but if it really come down to it I alr kno u rocking out wit them village nig**s so yea u barred from tha (fox emoji) any my men see u ur getting upped (several laugh emojis)," the message read.

Malachi, the other Hney brother sent a post on April 25, which police believe referenced the shooting.

"Got hit wit that sh*t & his a*s started glitchign," the post read.

Three days later, on April 28, Malachi went even further, according to police.

"Think for you speak kuz them 40 shells hurt (100 emoji)," the post read.

McCarthy said that these posts played a crucial role in forming what he called a 'masterpiece' of a case.

"This case was made by mining social media," he said.

Family and friends of Taon, who gathered at the courthouse, said they were relieved that the first two suspects were convicted, and highlighted some of Taon's best qualities.