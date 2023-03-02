Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland

The dog is described as a medium American bully-type with white and brown coloring and a gray collar.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school.

According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.

Officials claim the teen was walking when they passed a person with two leashed dogs. One of the dogs allegedly lunged at the teen before biting them.

The dog is described as a medium American bully-type with white and brown coloring and a gray collar. The county did not know the breed of the second dog but said it was black in color. The owner is described as a middle-aged white woman.

Officials are looking for the owner in order to confirm the animal's health and whereabouts. The animal needs to be quarantined, which may be done at the owner's home, for 10 days. Once that is complete and the animal is found to be in good health 10 days after the bite, officials say the dog may resume normal activity.

Officials need to find the dog so that the victim may avoid unnecessary and expensive post-exposure rabies vaccinations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frederick County Animal Control at (301) 600-1544.

According to the CDC, the rabies vaccine process consists of four doses for someone who has never been vaccinated against the disease and two doses for those who have received previous vaccinations.

The CDC reports some people experience reactions to the vaccine, including:

Soreness, redness, swelling, or itching at the site of the injection, and headache, nausea, abdominal pain, muscle aches, or dizziness can happen after the rabies vaccine.

Hives, pain in the joints, or fever sometimes happen after booster doses.

Very rarely, nervous system disorders such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) have been reported after the rabies vaccine.

