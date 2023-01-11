Teen arrested in Prince George's Co. for being in possession of stolen car

A USB charging cord was located on the driver’s side floorboard which detectives believe was used to start the stolen car.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen car. Police say the teen suspect is from the Landover, Maryland area.

On Tuesday, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives saw a car recently reported stolen out of Washington, D.C.

Detectives stopped the white Kia Optima in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.

Three juveniles were found inside the stolen car, a male driver and two female passengers, according to a news release.

Police say the passengers were released to their parents on the scene and the driver was taken into custody. He was charged with theft ($1,500 to under $25,000), unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and several other charges and later released to a guardian.

Investigators claim a USB charging cord was located on the driver's side floorboard which they believe was used to start the stolen car. Authorities say this method of using a USB cord to steal certain Kias and Hyundais is a trend that’s been shared on social media nationwide.

In order to help prevent theft, police urge residents to remove charger cords from their cars or at least hide them. Also, to consider buying a brake pedal club, alarm or other theft prevention device.

Anyone with more information regarding this case is urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).