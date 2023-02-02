x
Maryland

Teen accused of making harassing, antisemitic phone calls

Montgomery County Police says the case has been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services for consideration with the recommended charge of "Telephone Misuse."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a 17-year-old is facing charges after making harassing and antisemitic phone calls in Montgomery County.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 20.

When officers arrived, they met with staff who reported receiving multiple calls from a person who they said used antisemitic language.

Investigators say detectives from the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit were able to locate the caller, later identified only as a juvenile who lives in the community.

MCPD says the case has been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services for consideration with the recommended charge of "Telephone Misuse."

According to the Maryland General Assembly website, Section 3-804 - Misuse of telephone facilities and equipment is a misdemeanor that upon conviction could lead to sentencing of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to $500.

Montgomery County police officers are investigating this incident.

