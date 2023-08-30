"Tech scam" in Prince George's County racks up nearly $300k

Prince George's County Police have issued a warning for elderly residents being targeted in a "tech scam."

MARYLAND, USA — Law enforcement in Prince George's County are warning of a "tech support scam" that has bilked 13 residents of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is investigating reports of victims being contacted by scammers posed as tech support agents.

Victims will receive a text or pop-up message on their computer saying that a virus has been detected and their information has been compromised. The scammers then request remote access to their device in order to remove the alleged virus. Once the scammers have gained access, they tell the victims that their financial accounts and information have been compromised.

Police said that another person involved in the scam is then conferenced into the call to pose as a bank advisor. This person gathers the victim’s information linked to their banks and steals their money.

Once the money has been transferred out of the account, it’s converted into cryptocurrency. From there, police say the scammers use the crypto to purchase gift cards or make extensive wire transfers. The process is a little complex, making it harder for banks and police officials to track the money.

PGPD says they are currently investigating 13 cases of residents who experienced a scam similar to this. They say that residents in the county have lost a total of $287,000. Officials believe that scammers are targeting victims in their late 60s to early 70s.

