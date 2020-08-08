Tax-free week for Maryland starts August 9

You might want to file this away: Shopping for those in the commonwealth and the old line state might be a tad cheaper thanks to tax-free days.

WASHINGTON — Looking to make some new purchases soon? If you live in Maryland, or missed tax-free weekend in Virginia, you're in luck.

Also known as "sales tax holidays", the tax-free weekends and weeks are annual events that allow customers to make specific purchases without having to pay state -- and occassionally local -- sales taxes.

For Maryland, that tax-free week beguns Sunday, August 9 and will last through August 15. In Virginia, tax-free weekend kicked off August 7-9, letting customers purchase certain items free of Virginia’s state and local tax, as well as any other various regional taxes being waived.

During Maryland's tax-free week, customers can purchase anything from bathing suits and clothes to certain household supplies, all exempt from Maryland's 6% state sales tax if the purchase is under $100.

@ShopMDTaxFree Week starts Sunday, August 9 - any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less – regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time – will be exempt from the state's 6% #sales #tax. #shopmdtaxfree @MDComptroller pic.twitter.com/POYbGt9Fqv — UHY Advisors Mid-Atlantic (@UHYMidAtlantic) August 6, 2020

Other items available for purchase include diapers and work and school items, and the first $40 off a backpack/book bag. Handbags, jewelry, and watches are all excluded.

With social distancing efforts still very much in place, tax-free items aren't just limited to in-store items. They can also be applies to purchases online, mail or telephone.