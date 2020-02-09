Task force begins reviewing Montgomery County police department's funding, accessing racism

The task force will also look at the financing of police operations.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A task force has begun its work reviewing operations in a Maryland police department, including examining the agency’s funding and assessing racism in law enforcement.

The 80-member task force began evaluating the Montgomery County Police Department this week, according to the county. The group will make recommendations on policy reforms and changes to the department by the beginning of next year.

Members include community activists, human rights representatives, a county employee specializing in budgeting and those with backgrounds in criminal justice, news outlets reported.

The task force will also look at the financing of police operations.

“I know in this county the harassment of young Black kids over pot to try to get arrests comes from the top,” WTOP-TV quoted County Executive Marc Elrich as saying during the task force’s first meeting Monday night. “It’s not officers acting on their own and doing stuff that we don’t want them to do, it is part of what people thought was good policing.”

The task force begins its work as police departments across the country have faced calls to review their practices and funding during nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequality.

On Monday, a Montgomery County police officer was sentenced to two years’ probation Monday for assaulting a handcuffed suspect by driving his knee into the man’s neck as he lay facedown on a sidewalk.

Officer Kevin Moris was convicted of second-degree assault for his actions against Arnaldo Pesoa on July 3, 2019 outside an Aspen Hill McDonalds during a drug arrest.

Moris was sentenced to 90 days in jail by a Montgomery County judge on Monday, but the sentence was suspended as long as Moris completes other requirements like community service and probation.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, an advocate of police reform, calls the sentence “too lenient." Jawando said Moris' actions could have killed Pesoa.

“As soon as George Floyd was murdered, two things stuck out to me," Jawando said. "The first is that there was a knee used to his head and neck area, and then officers stood by and watched it happen. Both are what happened in the case of Mr. Pasoa. We could have been Minneapolis nine months before George Floyd."

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the sentence sends a message to police that they’ll be held accountable in Montgomery County.

“We brought these charges before the protesting, before the public conversation about this," McCarthy said. "I hope that sends a message of the fact, it didn't take protests, it didn't take marches, for us to act responsibly and do our duty as law enforcement officers in this community and charged this officer promptly.”

In the wake of the George Floyd murder, Montgomery County Council passed a bill prohibiting police from striking people in custody, banning chokeholds, and requiring other officers to intervene to stop colleagues who go too far.

Jawando was the author of the bill. Police have 90 days to rewrite their policies, Jawando said.

Officer Moris has been on administrative leave while the case was in court. He faces possible firing as the case now moves through a police disciplinary process.

Moris' attorney said he hopes to keep his job as a police officer.