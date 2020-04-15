TANEYTOWN, Md. — The Taneytown Police Department is warning those in its community to wear pants when going to their mailbox to get their mail.

"Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning," said the department in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

No further information has been posted by the department about this situation.

Taneytown is located inside of Carroll County, Maryland.

Around 5,000 people have shared the humorous post on Facebook, and more than 500 comments and 400 likes have been attached to the post.

