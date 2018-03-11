FORT MEADE, Md. -- A man accused of killing two people and injuring several others in a Florida yoga studio on Friday was a former Maryland school teacher.

Suspect Scott Beierle fatally shot himself on Friday night after police say he posed as a customer at the yoga studio and then started shooting people without warning. He killed two women and injured five others. Beierle then fatally shot himself inside the studio.

According to Anne Arundel County Public School officials, Beierle taught at Meade High School in Fort Meade, Maryland in the 2005-2006 and the 2006-2007 school year before resigning.

He taught English and social studies.

A Florida State University college student from Atlanta was one of two people killed in a Tallahassee yoga studio.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Maura Binkley was due to graduate in May and she was studying German and editing, writing and media. Her father Jeff Binkley told the newspaper she was hoping to get a job with Teach for America.

Jeff Binkley said that police told him the killing of his daughter was a random act.

Dr. Nancy Van Vessem was also killed in the shooting. She was an FSU faculty member.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

