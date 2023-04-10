T-Mobile store burglarized in Montgomery Co., suspect still at large

Detectives from Montgomery County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief involved in burglary.

The burglary took place on Thursday, in Silver Spring, along the 10200 block of New Hampshire Avenue near the Hillandale Shopping Center. It prompted officers to release surveillance footage of the burglar hoping the community will come together to help identify the culprit.

According to reports, around 2 a.m. the person forcibly entered the business by breaking a front glass window. Then they proceeded to steal merchandise and swiftly exited the building.

Law enforcement says it was a T-Mobile store that was targeted, but they have not released what the burglar got away with or how much the merchandise was worth.

After reviewing the surveillance camera footage, detectives weren’t able to get a description of the person in the video. Currently, the gender, height, and weight is unknown.