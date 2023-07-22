Swimmer pulled from Potomac River, second person rescued after fall at Great Falls Park

There is no word on either victim's condition at this time.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Crews searched for a missing person who was later pulled from the Potomac River Saturday morning. Less than two hours later, another person was rescued after falling in the same area.

According to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department, the swimmer was reported missing in the Great Falls area near the Virginia Chute around 10:15 a.m. The swimmer was reportedly swept downstream.

With the help of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the swimmer was found and pulled from the water a short time later. The man was taken to the shore in a rescue boat to help from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Services. He was then taken to an area hospital with critical condition.

Just before 11:45 p.m., Piringer tweeted that another person was rescued in the Great Falls Park area, this time victim fell from the Blue Trail. The person was found near the water's edge. There is no word on how far the person fell or their condition at this time.

Earlier this month, a person was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after suffering from a medical emergency on aboard a boat on the Potomac River.

Update - Potomac River, patient located in water & pulled from water, now being transported via rescue boat to awaiting @MCFRS_EMIHS on Shoreline (IAO Old Anglers) pic.twitter.com/rYawgaboXp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2023

(~1130a) Mutual Aid Great Falls Park, VA @Gr8FallsPark injured person from fall, Blue Trail, patient located near water’s edge (VA side) @mcfrs SW730B, SW710, SW710B & others responding to assist @ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/LuHaZ97AJK — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2023

